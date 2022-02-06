Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 297.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070,608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Marathon Oil worth $37,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRO. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.13.

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.81. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

