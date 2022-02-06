Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Acquired by Osterweis Capital Management Inc.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $13,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,193,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,023,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,275,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after purchasing an additional 351,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VAC opened at $160.68 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $137.13 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

