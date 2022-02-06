Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,300 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CONMED by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of CONMED by 3.8% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $139.03 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $112.95 and a 52 week high of $159.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $136.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

CNMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,762,318.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

