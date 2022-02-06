Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,758 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 167.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in TTEC were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEC. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,698,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,224,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,460,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,971,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of TTEC by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTEC shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $76.14 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

