Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 18,988 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 133.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,988 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.10% of Vocera Communications worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vocera Communications by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $316,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.15.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

