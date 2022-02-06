Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 26,000 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 65,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

