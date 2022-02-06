Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 6,940 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 147.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 10,914.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 351,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,336,000 after buying an additional 348,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 47.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,782,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,201,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,637,000 after buying an additional 34,334 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth $5,894,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,700,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,543,000 after buying an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JJSF opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.74. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.14). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

