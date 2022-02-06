Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 7,800 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of NETGEAR worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $27.17 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $829.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

