Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth $15,621,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 109,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.33. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.51%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $456,598. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

