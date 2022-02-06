Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,547 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $173,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 25.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

