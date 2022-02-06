Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 161.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of Dorman Products worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

DORM opened at $91.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.01. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.43 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

