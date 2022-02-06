Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.48 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

