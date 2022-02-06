Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 13,602 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.33% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPSI. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $363,527.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $31,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,818 shares of company stock worth $518,333. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $406.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

