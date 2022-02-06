Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 19,336 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $97,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.03. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

