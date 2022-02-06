Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 5,469 Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $5,012,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in LHC Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 666,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 131,328 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 661.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 48.7% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 333,325 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $52,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $122.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.42 and a fifty-two week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. The firm had revenue of $565.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.70.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

