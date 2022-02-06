Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of WD-40 worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

WDFC stock opened at $219.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.22. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $207.11 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDFC. TheStreet raised WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

