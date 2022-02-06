Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.53 Million Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 188.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of ModivCare worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 19.7% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,234,000 after purchasing an additional 75,847 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ModivCare by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ModivCare by 2.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ModivCare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

MODV opened at $105.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.61. ModivCare Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.55 and a twelve month high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

