Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.66 Million Stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.07% of PriceSmart worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 8,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $713,182.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $808,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,001 shares of company stock worth $5,231,133. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $68.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.86. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.77 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $975.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.