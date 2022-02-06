Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.70 Million Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Stepan during the third quarter worth $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Stepan by 17.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stepan in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Stepan by 9.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $182,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on SCL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of SCL opened at $105.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.03 and its 200-day moving average is $117.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

