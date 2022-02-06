Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Oasis Petroleum worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $144.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.63. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

