Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 47.1% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 96,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,971,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.49 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard bought 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

