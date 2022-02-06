Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 41,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.21% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 47,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSII shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

