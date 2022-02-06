Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,771.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 40.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

