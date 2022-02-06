Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamo Group by 374.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 61.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Alamo Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.97. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.58 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $338.31 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $227,591.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,037 shares of company stock valued at $794,763. 3.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

