Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,829 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.20% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 395,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 333,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 243,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,891.89, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $21.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $48,176.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, with a total value of $48,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

