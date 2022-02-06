Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

