Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $66.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.76 and a one year high of $73.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.82 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX)

