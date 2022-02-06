Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 8,227 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 92.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average is $57.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

