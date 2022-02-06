Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.72 Million Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of OceanFirst Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 86,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 27.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.10.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.