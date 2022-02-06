Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $1.78 Million Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 61.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 42.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $23.71 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

