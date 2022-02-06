Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total transaction of $372,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,438,733 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $88.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.82 and a 200-day moving average of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,107.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.59 and a 12 month high of $92.17.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

