MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will post $1.86 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,033,000 after buying an additional 4,102,967 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in MasTec by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,226,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,153,000 after purchasing an additional 207,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after purchasing an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.91. MasTec has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

