Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,934,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 211,163 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 6.0% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mastercard worth $1,060,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 37,256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.24.

Mastercard stock traded down $7.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.20. 6,044,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467,796. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

