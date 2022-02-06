Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,597 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.9% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $421,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 274,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock worth $220,493,126. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $382.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

