Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.21.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTCH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.98 on Friday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $105.15 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day moving average of $142.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

