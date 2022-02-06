Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 418,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,175,000 after acquiring an additional 965,951 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $105.15 and a one year high of $182.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.18.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.21.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

