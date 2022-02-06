Matrix AI Network (MAN) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Matrix AI Network has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $5.08 million and approximately $410,248.00 worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.46 or 0.00300295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002027 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Matrix AI Network Coin Profile

Matrix AI Network (MAN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network’s total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins. Matrix AI Network’s official Twitter account is @peoplecoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matrix AI Network’s official website is www.matrix.io . The Reddit community for Matrix AI Network is /r/MatrixAINetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

