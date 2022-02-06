Maxcoin (MAX) Trading 7.9% Lower This Week

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $436,164.43 and $3.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,800.97 or 1.00109966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.40 or 0.00254818 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.74 or 0.00159828 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $136.95 or 0.00327994 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00013853 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001499 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

