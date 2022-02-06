MCDEX Hits One Day Volume of $1.71 Million (MCB)

MCDEX (CURRENCY:MCB) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. MCDEX has a total market capitalization of $59.50 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of MCDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MCDEX has traded flat against the US dollar. One MCDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $32.09 or 0.00075684 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00042269 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00109967 BTC.

MCDEX Profile

MCDEX (MCB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. MCDEX’s total supply is 2,268,644 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,178 coins. MCDEX’s official Twitter account is @MyCryptoBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MCDEX is mcdex.io . The Reddit community for MCDEX is https://reddit.com/r/MCDEX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monte Carlo Decentralized Exchange is a crypto trading platform. It is powered by the Mai Protocol smart contracts deployed on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling MCDEX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MCDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

