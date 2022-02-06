McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,708 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 10.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,830 shares of company stock valued at $10,804,085. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.75. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $271.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.39.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.42.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.