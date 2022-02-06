Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Vontobel Asset Management Inc.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,314 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 258,502 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,848,049 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,967,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after purchasing an additional 735,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after purchasing an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,213,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,640,245,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.52.

MDT stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.73. 4,526,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,061,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.