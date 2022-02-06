Megacoin Price Hits $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $182,148.65 and $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.21 or 0.00296498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012427 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003332 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,847,576 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.