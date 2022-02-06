Melalie (MEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,300.00

Melalie (CURRENCY:MEL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Melalie coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Melalie has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. Melalie has a total market capitalization of $167,527.50 and $36,300.00 worth of Melalie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Melalie Coin Profile

Melalie (MEL) is a coin. Melalie’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,302,714 coins. Melalie’s official Twitter account is @melalienetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Melior AI is an ICO providing AI & blockchain powered E-Commerce bots for businesses of all sizes. Melior AI is Artificial Intelligence research, development and solutions provider with its own proprietary Machine Learning and Deep Learning models that it has used to created competitive e-commerce products to affordably deliver the benefits of AI to businesses of all sizes across the world.Melior has developed two working e-commerce products which provide all major Natural Language Understanding (NLU) metrics. MILA – an advanced enterprise chatbot, that can complete sales and act as a website replacement. MAX – an advanced FAQ bot to deal with general queries. “

Buying and Selling Melalie

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melalie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melalie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melalie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

