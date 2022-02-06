MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,035.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,154.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,488.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $957.60 and a one year high of $2,006.71. The company has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 651.16 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,887.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

