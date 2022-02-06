Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Mercer International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mercer International from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Mercer International stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.38. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg purchased 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

