Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,374 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,528,240,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

AAPL stock opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.72 and a 200 day moving average of $156.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.