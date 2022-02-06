Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Announces Earnings Results

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.21%.

Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $268.61. 23,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.84 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.23. Mesa Laboratories has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total transaction of $1,599,239.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.12, for a total value of $317,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

