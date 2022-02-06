Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $13,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.09. 89,242,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,643,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.11 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

