Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Raised by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,834 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.8% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $7,358,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 142.5% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 805 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 699,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after purchasing an additional 214,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 69.0% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $237.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.30. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.53.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

