Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.12 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00005727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $7.58 million and $2.12 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002430 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000243 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,175,429 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.