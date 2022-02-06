Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.17.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.70. Metro has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

